Agra, Jan 2 (PTI) Twenty-eight new cases of coronavirus were reported here on Sunday, taking the district's infection tally to 25,833, according to the data released by the administration here.

So far, 458 people have died from the infection in the district, which currently has 57 active cases.

According to the data, samples of 4,363 people were taken, of which 28 tested positive in the past 24 hours.

Till now, 25,317 people have recovered from the infection.

Meanwhile, Agra Circle Superintending Archaeologist of the ASI, Raj Kumar Patel, said on Saturday, 37,834 tourists visited the Taj Mahal. On Sunday, 32,496 tourists visited the Taj Mahal.

