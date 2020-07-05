Kohima, Jul 5 (PTI) Nagaland reported 28 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the northeast state's tally to 590, a health department bulletin said.

The new infections were reported in Dimapur (12), Peren (10), Tuensang (2) and one each in Kohima, Mokokchung, Mon and Zunheboto, it said.

Of the total 590 COVID-19 cases, 359 are active while 231 people have recovered from the disease.

Dimapur district has 41 active COVID-19 cases, Kohima (76), Mokokchung (2), Mon (42), Peren (157), Phek (8), Tuensang (22) and Zunheboto (1).

Talking to media persons, Principal Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie said almost all positive cases are people who returned to the state from different parts of the country in the last over two months. As many as 15 cases are local transmissions among the frontline workers.

But there is no community spread of COVID-19 in the state, he added.

Right now, there is no need to go for a total lockdown and we are not recommending it, Suokhrie said.

He appealed to people to maintain social distancing and practice hand and face hygiene.

"Though we are not having a total lockdown, except in Mon and Peren district, the general public is maintaining certain discipline so far... We are insisting on social distancing," Soukhrie said.

"We have to live with the new lifestyle, that is social distancing, wearing a face mask and practising hand hygiene. But if we are not able to do that, a total lockdown will have to be imposed,” he added.

Dr Nyan Kikon, State Nodal Officer for Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, said a massive contract tracing is in progress.

Over 400 primary and secondary contacts have been traced so far and they have been put under isolation, he added.

When asked about contact tracing of members from different churches who were voluntarily helping in the Bethel Kitchen in cooking food and serving those in quarantine centres, Suokhrie said if they want to voluntarily go for sample testing they can approach the Naga Hospital Authority or the Chief Medical Officer of Kohima district.

On the spike of COVID-19 cases in Peren and Mon districts, he attributed it to the “indiscipline” among the quarantined people, including celebration of birthdays inside quarantine centres.

Suokhrie also said the health department is reviewing the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for containment zones, which would be brought out soon.

On 43 Army personnel at Zhakhama Army cantonment in Jakhama under Kohima district being detected for coronavirus, he said they have asked to stay in the camp.

Suokhrie said the BSL-3 Lab in Kohima and BSL-2 Lab in Dimapur do not have backlogs as over 8,400 samples have already been tested.

Kikon said with 29 TrueNat Machines being distributed in 11 districts, the COVID-19 sample testing capacity in the state is over 800 per day.

