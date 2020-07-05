Bengaluru, July 5: Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of a youth and a child who died due to a landslide at Gurupura in Mangaluru. Earlier two children were feared trapped in a landslide that took place at Banglagudde near Gurupura in Mangaluru.

According to various reports, the two children -- aged 10 and 16 years -- were feared to be trapped after a landslide occurred at Banglagudde since afternoon. Police have said that the children -- a boy and a girl -- were trapped under the debris and two houses were damaged in the landslide. Monsoon 2020: Heavy Rain Triggers Landslide, Damages Road Stretch in Darjeeling Hills.

Here's BS Yediyurappa's announcement:

Karnataka: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the families of a youth and a child who died due to a landslide at Gurupura in Mangaluru. pic.twitter.com/dErs0Mx2Z0 — ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2020

Following this, the rescue mission was initiated to save the children amid the incessant rainfall. Also, authorities evacuated people in the nearby houses and moved them to safer places. Local state that land slipping from the cliff bringing a house down along with it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 07:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).