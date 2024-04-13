New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): A 28-year-old man was stabbed to death during a robbery attempt in the Aman Vihar area of the national capital on Thursday, said police officials.

The crime occurred on April 11 at 10:07 PM, when a distress call regarding a stabbing was received by the Aman Vihar Police Station. Upon arrival at the scene, police found that Lalit Kumar, also known as Chotu, had been fatally wounded and was rushed to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Also Read | Jagan Mohan Reddy Injured: Andhra Pradesh CM Sustains Injury After Stone Hurled at Him in Vijayawada During Election Campaign (See Pics and Videos).

Following analysis of 150-200 CCTV footages in the vicinity, coupled with technical surveillance and human intelligence, the police apprehended the suspects behind the heinous act.

One of the alleged perpetrators, identified as Riyaz Ahmad alias Shahrukh, aged 20 and a resident of Aman Vihar, was swiftly arrested, along with his juvenile accomplice.

Also Read | BJP Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Manifesto: Bharatiya Janata Party To Launch Poll Manifesto on April 14 in Presence of PM Narendra Modi.

Crucial evidence, including the murder weapon, the victim's mobile phone, and attire worn by the assailants during the crime, were recovered from their possession, aiding in the investigation.

According to police statements, the motive behind the brutal attack was an attempt to steal the victim's mobile phone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)