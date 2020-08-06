Aizawl, Aug 6 (PTI) Thirty-three people, including 29 security personnel, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram in the last 24 hours, taking the state's tally to 537, a Health Department official said on Thursday.

Of the fresh cases, 28 were reported from Aizawl district, two from Champhai and one each from Lunglei, Kolasib and Saitual, he said.

"Twenty-nine security personnel are among the fresh patients. A nurse, who has been taking care of coronavirus patients at Zoram Medical College (ZMC), has also tested positive for the disease," the official said.

Mizoram now has 251 active COVID-19 patients, while 286 people have recovered from the disease.

The recovery rate in the state stands at 53.25 per cent, the official said, adding that one patient, who has migrated to Assam, is not included in the Mizoram's COVID-19 tally.

A total of 22,175 samples have been tested for the coronavirus infection till Wednesday, he said.

Aizawl district has reported the maximum number of COVID-19 cases at 327, followed by Lunglei at 93.

As of now, Siaha, Mamit and Khawzawl districts are coronavirus-free, the official added.

