Gujarat, August 6: Following the tragic fire incident which took place on Thursday early morning at COVD-19 designated Shrey Hospital, it has been sealed now. Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Gujarat Government informed that 41 patients shifted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem. The cause of the fire is not known yet. Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani ordered a probe in the incident of fire. The CM ordered for a report within three days, according to Gujarat Chief Minister's Office. Shrey Hospital Fire in Ahmedabad: PM Narendra Modi Expresses Condolences to Bereaved Families After Blaze Kills 8 People, Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 2 Lakh Each to Deceased's Kin.

Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad Sealed

Shrey Hospital has been sealed now. 41 patients shifted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital. Bodies sent for post-mortem: Rajiv Kumar Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary, Gujarat Government#Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/Rr9SHVTKBX — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2020

PM Narendra Modi also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 Lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the next of kin of the deceased. Rs 50,000 would be given to those injured in the fire.

