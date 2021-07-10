Amaravati, July 10 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh reported 2,925 fresh cases of coronavirus, 3,937 recoveries and 26 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The gross positives now touched 19,20,178, a health department bulletin said.

After a total of 18,77,930 recoveries and 12,986 deaths, the active caseload is now down to 29,262, the bulletin said.

In 24 hours, East Godavari added 611, Chittoor 414 and West Godavari 361 new cases while the remaining 10 districts added less than 300 each.

Chittoor and Krishna reported five fresh COVID-19 fatalities each, East Godavari four, Kurnool, SPS Nellore, Srikakulam and Vizianagaram two each.

Four districts had one more coronavirus death each in a day.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)