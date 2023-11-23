Seraikela (Jharkhand), Nov 23 (PTI) A newly constructed birth waiting home, also known as prasuti pratikshalaya, was inaugurated in Jharkhand's Saraikela-Kharsawan district on Thursday.

The new facility at Kuchai, which is expected to help 40,000 households in the area, is the second in Kolhan region after the first was recently inaugurated in Dumaria, East Singhbhum district, on September 11. The third such facility is likely to be inaugurated later this year, officials said.

Built by Tata Steel Foundation (TSF), the birth waiting home was inaugurated by Kharsawan JMM MLA Dashrath Gagrai in the presence of Seraikela Kharsawan deputy commissioner Ravi Shankar Shukla, district civil surgeon Dr Ajay Kumar Sinha and TSF chief executive officer Sourav Roy.

"We are hopeful that the prasuti pratikshalay will raise awareness on the efficiency of institutional deliveries," Roy said.

