Guwahati, Oct 3 (PTI) An earthquake of magnitude 3.8 shook central Assam's Sonitpur district on Sunday, according to the data shared by National Center for Seismology (NCS).

Tremor occurred at 2:40 pm at latitude 26.68 degrees north and longitude 92.44 degrees east. The depth of the quake was 5 km, the NCS stated.

There has been no report of any damage or casualty so far, the police said.

