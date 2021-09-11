Bulandshahr Sep 11 (PTI) Three men were arrested Saturday for looting a house by keeping its owner, an elderly woman, hostage, police said.

On Friday afternoon, the three accused went to the house of Ankur Aggarwal, a trader, and asked for his number from his 75-year-old mother, saying they wanted to buy something from him for a wedding, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Also Read | Who Will Be The Next Gujarat Chief Minister? Here Is List of Probables Who May Succeed Vijay Rupani.

They went back to the elderly woman and said that Aggarwal's number was not reachable.

Then, they held the woman hostage and stole the jewellery valued at Rs 13 lakh and cash worth Rs 35,750, the SSP said.

Also Read | Pune Shocker: Woman in Nurse Uniform Tries to Flee With Baby From Hospital; Caught by Mother.

Aggarwal was at work and his wife had gone to fetch their child from school when the incident took place, he added.

Deepak, Zubair and Zaid were arrested by District Police in a joint operation with SWAT Team at Debai town.

According to police, Zaid had worked for Aggarwal at his shop and was fired from the job about eight months ago for stealing from his employer.

On Friday, he had hired people to monitor Aggarwal's shop and his wife's movement as he robbed their house with the help of Deepak and Zubair.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)