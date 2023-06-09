Bijnor (UP), Jun 9 (PTI) Three men were killed when their motorcycle collided with a car on the Bijnor-Nurpur road here, police said on Friday.

The three friends, residents of Nawada Tulla village, were returning from a birthday party on Thursday night when the accident occurred near Bisath village, Circle Officer (CO) Anil Kumar Singh said.

Akash (24), Rohit (21) and Bhole (24) died on the spot, he added.

