New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) Three people died in rain-related incidents in Uttarakhand and another was killed in the deluge in Assam on Friday, while the flood situation remaining grim in Bihar as more than 47 lakh people have been affected so far.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said monsoon is likely to be normal in the second half of the four-month rainfall season.

In Bihar, no loss of life was reported on account of floods in the last 24 hours, causing the death toll to remain stable at 11, according to a bulletin issued by the disaster management department.

Light to moderate rains occurred in some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan, while no rainfall was reported in Haryana.

In Uttarakhand, three people, including two women, died in Tehri district when a portion of the under-construction Chardham all-weather road caved in and the rubble fell over their house, following heavy rains.

The buttress of the all-weather road caved near Hindolakhal on Rishikesh-Chamba-Gangotri highway around 4 am and the rubble came crashing on a double-storey building in Kheragad village killing three people sleeping inside it, Tehri's District Magistrate Mangesh Ghildiyal said.

One more person died at Gossaigaon in Assam's Kokrajhar district, taking the total number of people losing their lives in this year's flood and landslide to 135 across the state, of whom 109 were killed by flood-related incidents and 26 died due to landslides.

In Assam, the floodwaters ebbed from another district, while 21 continued to be submerged, and around 10.83 lakh people were affected by the deluge.

The floodwaters receded from Sonitpur district while the districts still in the grip of flood are-Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Darrang, Baksa, Udalguri, Nalbari, Barpeta, Chirang, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Goalpara, South Salmara,Kamrup, Kamrup Metropolitan, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli and Sivasagar districts.

Goalpara remains the worst-hit with around 3.41 lakh people suffering, followed by Morigaon with more than 2.22 lakh people and Dhubri with nearly 28,000 people.

The flood situation remained grim in Bihar as swollen rivers originating in Nepal and flowing through the states northern districts have affected more than 45 lakh people so far.

The number of distressed people, across 1,012 panchayats of 14 districts, has reached 45.39 lakh, compared with the previous days figure of 39.63 lakh.

According to the disaster management department, 3.76 lakh people have so far been evacuated from flood-ravaged localities out of whom 26,732 have taken shelter at the relief camps.

In its Long Range Forecast for the rainfall during second half (August-September) of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon, the IMD said August is likely to receive rainfall that is 97 per cent of the Long Period Average.

"Quantitatively, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104 per cent of LPA with a model error of plus/minus 8 per cent," the IMD said.

The Long Period Average (LPA) rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1961-2010 is 88 centimetres.

The maximum temperatures hovered close to normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, a day after many places were lashed by rains.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum of 34.4 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological department.

In Haryana, Karnal recorded a high of 33.8 degrees Celsius, while Ambala registered a maximum of 34.2 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures in Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala in Punjab settled at 34.2 degrees Celsius, 33.4 degrees Celsius and 33.6 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Rajasthan, light to moderate rainfall was recorded in some parts.

Chittorgarh recorded 11 mm rainfall followed by 4.6 mm in Phalodi, 1.2 mm in Kota and 0.4 mm in Dabok.

Jaisalmer was the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, followed by Barmer (38.7), and Sriganganagar (36.5).

Light to moderate rains along with thundershowers occurred at a few places over Uttar Pradesh with heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places during the past 24 hours.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated places.

According to the Central Water Commission, major rivers, including the Ganga, Sharda, Ghaghra, Rapti, were in spate flowing close to the red-mark or crossing it at some places.

The highest temperature over the state was recorded at Etawah at 38 degrees Celsius.

The MeT forecast that rains and thundershowers are very likely at many places in Uttar Praesh and warned that moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning was very likely at isolated places over the state on Saturday.

In Himachal Pradesh, some parts of the state witnessed light rains.

Mandi received 8 mm rains, followed by 5 mm in Dharamshala, 3.2 mm in Nahan, 0.4 mm in Shimla and 0.2 mm in Bhuntar.

Meanwhile, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Bhuntar at 34.5 degrees Celsius, while the lowest temperature was registered in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 13.8 degrees Celsius. PTI

