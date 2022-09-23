Jammu, Sep 23 (PTI) Three drug peddlers were arrested with over 30 grams of heroin in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Friday, police said.

In the first incident, a police party intercepted two motorcycle-borne people, Yonus and Fiaz Ahmed, and recovered 30 grams of heroin from them, they said.

A scooter rider, Mohan Lal, was arrested in Tikri with 7 grams of heroin, police said.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused and investigations have been launched, they said.

