Jaipur, Sep 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the three farm sector Bills that have been tabled in Parliament are not in the interest of the farming community.

The Centre had on Monday introduced 'The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill', 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill', and 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill' to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier.

These Bills seek to provide barrier-free trade for farmers' produce outside notified farm mandis, and empower farmers to enter into farming agreements with private players prior to production for sale of agri-produce.

The Centre has argued these measures will free farmers from the existing government-controlled markets and prices, and that they can enter into agreement with private parties for a better price of their produce.

Gehlot, however, alleged that it would adversely affect the livelihood of crores of farmers and others who depend on agriculture sector.

"These Bills seeks do away with the competitive bidding of agricultural produce in Mandis resulting in non-remunerative prices for farmers. There are fears that the government wants to stop procuring farm produce at minimum support price (MSP). If MSP is done away with, it will even adversely impact food security," the chief minister said in a statement.

Union Agricultural Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, however, has said in Parliament that MSP will stay.

Gehlot also alleged that the BJP-led government at the Centre was working to "completely ruin the farm sector."

"The Congress party will oppose this move under the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We stand with our farmers and will fight against any bill that hurts their interest," he added.

