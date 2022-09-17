New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Three men were arrested allegedly after their foreign accomplice hacked into servers and payment gateways of a company, causing it a loss of nearly Rs 10 lakh, police said on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Saurabh Subhash Karnewar (24), Sagar Raju Kondalkar (24) and Kaushal Baburao Chaudhary (24), all residents of Maharashtra, they said.

The matter came to light after one of the targeted companies, which works as a banking correspondent of a private bank and engages in settling transactions, lodged a police complaint alleging that someone had changed the login ID and password of the retailer after hacked into their server.

After login, fraud transactions of Rs 9,85,000 were made to multiple accounts causing financial loss to the company, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, it was found that a virtual private network (VPN) was used in hacking the servers and making transactions. The transaction details belonged to four bank accounts in Nagpur, police said.

A police team reached Nagpur where the account holder, Nikhil Pise, was interrogated. He disclosed that his friend Karnewar asked for his card and account details. At his instance, a raid was conducted and the accused were arrested, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Accused Kaushal disclosed that the money from fraudulent transactions were transferred into his bank account, police said.

It was revealed that his friends Karnewar and Raju were in touch with one Ayush and a foreign national who were hacking into servers of payment gateways and they provided them fake SIM cards and debit cards, police said.

They further shared the cheated amount with Ayush and the foreign national, they said.

