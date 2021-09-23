Hamirpur (HP), Sep 23 (PTI) Three Himachal Pradesh police personnel were killed in a collision between a speeding truck and a motorcycle in Una district, a senior official said on Thursday.

Two constables died on the spot near Ashapuri barrier in Gagret tehsil of Una district late on Wednesday night, Una Superintendent of Police Arijit Sen Thakur said.

Also Read | Bharat Bandh on September 27: Tamil Nadu Govt Backs Call for Nationwide Strike Against Farm Laws.

The third constable died while he was being taken to the hospital for treatment, he added.

The three constables have been identified as Vishal (22) and Manoj Kumar (23), both residents of Bhoranj in Hamirpur district, and Subhash Kumar (24) of Badsar in Hamirpur district, he added.

Also Read | Leh-Ladakh Tour Package Launched By IRCTC; 7-Day Trip to Begin From Lucknow On September 26, Check Price And Package Details.

They were posted at the 4th Indian Reserve Battalion (IRB) at Jangleberi in Hamirpur district and were recently posted on duty at the Ashapuri inter-state barrier, he added.

Later on Thursday, Nadaun police in Hamirpur district arrested the truck driver involved in the accident, Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Akriti Sharma said, adding that the vehicle has been confiscated.

The police was interrogating the driver for the crime he committed before fleeing the spot.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and former chief minister P K Dhumal have mourned the death of the three police personnel and have sent condolences to their families.

An official spokesperson in Shimla said CM Thakur expressed grief over the death of the police personnel in an unfortunate road accident at Gagret in Una district.

Expressing his heartfelt condolences with the bereaved families' members, the Chief Minister prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)