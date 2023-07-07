Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 7 (ANI): The Telangana-Narcotics Bureau (TS-NAB) along with Hyderabad-Narcotics Enforcement Wing (H-NEW) and Banjara Hills Police apprehended three international drug peddlers and one local peddler who were in possession of cocaine and MDMA.

The joint police force seized 100 grams cocaine, 300 Grams MDMA and five cell phones worth Rs 1 crore from their possession, police said.

Also Read | Rajasthan: Jharkhand Mahadev Temple Won't Allow Entry to Visitors Wearing Ripped Jeans, Mini-Skirts.

The accused have been identified as Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi, Okeke Chigozie Blessing and Ikem Austin Obaka who are nationals from Nigeria. The other accused are P. Sai Akesh, M. Sanjay Sunil Kumar and Tumma Bhanu Teja Reddy. One of the accused who is absconding is Mazee.

According to Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand, "In 2011, the accused Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi came to Mumbai on medical visa. After few months he moved to Bangalore. In the year 2012, the accused Okeke Chigozie Blessing came to Mumbai on business VISA and moved to Tripur of Tamil Nadu state. In the year 2022 he came to Bengaluru and he has been staying with the accused Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi. In the year 2021 the accused Ikem Austin Obaka Kingsley came to India on student visa and took shelter at Bengaluru."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Raj Thackeray Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Stop Recovery of Nashik Farmers' Loans (Watch Video).

"After reaching Mumbai the accused Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi started drug peddling business. Later due to the fear from police he moved to Bangalore and started staying there. After reaching Bangalore he created a fake profile in the name of Kweku Essuman Kwame and also created a fake Nigerian passport with a fake VISA on his fake name," he added.

By using the fake passport and VISA he took a rented house and internet connection at MS Nagar, Bangalore and started peddling drug along with his friend Mazee, the police commissioner said. "After few months he moved to Achyutha Nagar, Bangalore which is near to the colleges and Universities where he can attracts young college and university students to run his business easily," the Hyderabad Commissioner added.

The accused used to use Virtual Phone Numbers to avoid apprehension by the Police, to segregate his personal and working hours without causing any disruption to his business, the police said. "The accused Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi along with Mazee who is his friend opened a bank account on the name of Evelyn Yerenkyiwaa a Nigerian national in Nationalized Bank," he said.

Later the accused persons Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi and Mazee came into contact with the remaining accused persons and offered to assist them in drug peddling business on commission basis. All of them then started peddling drug at Bangalore and other surrounding areas.

The accused Agbowo Maxwell Nnabuisi used to provide the account details to the customers. After receiving the payments through online he drops the drug at an isolated place. He further sends the location of drug where he kept and also a photograph to the customers to collect the same.

"Sometimes he used to send the above-accused persons to hand over the drug to needy customers. Apart from Bangalore, the accused persons are also selling the drug to needy customers in Mumbai, Hyderabad and other areas,". the Hyderabad Commissioner said.

The investigation is being continued to identify the Drug consumers who are purchasing the drug from the above-accused persons.

Previously the accused persons M. Sanjay Sunil Kumar and Tumma Bhanu Teja Reddy were arrested in Crime Number 505/2023 under section 8(C), 22(B), 27, 29 of the NDPS Act, 1985 at Banjara Hills Police Station.

In pursuance of the confession statement of M. Sanjay Sunil Kumar and Tumma Bhanu Teja Reddy made sustained efforts and the TS NAB, H-NEW unearthed (100) grams Cocaine, (300) Grams MDMA from their secret possession and also seized 5 Mobile Phones.

Further, the seized material was handed over to SHO, Banjara Hills Police Station, Hyderabad for further investigation in the case. The deportation is being under process to deport the Ghana Nation by name Felix Awunyo who accompanied with the accused Ikem Austin Obaka. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)