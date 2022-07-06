Siddharth Nagar (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) Three people were killed and one injured after a car overturned and fell into a roadside ditch on Wednesday morning, police said.

The incident took place near Sonkhar village in Bansi area here, Additional Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat said.

The three people died on the spot while the injured was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be stable, he said.

The identity of victims has not been ascertained yet, Rawat said.

