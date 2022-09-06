Surendrangar, Sep 6 (PTI) Three persons were killed and one was critically injured when their van rammed into a parked truck on a highway in Gujarat's Surendranagar district on Tuesday, police said.

Also Read | Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max May Come With Enhanced A15 SoC: Report.

The accident took place around 3.30 am near Kanpara village on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway in Limbdi taluka, Panshina police station officer Sanjay Makwana said.

Also Read | Moradabad Shocker: Rape Survivor Dies by Suicide After Audio Clip of Rapist Bragging About Sexual Assault Goes Viral.

As per a preliminary investigation, the tempo traveller van was going towards Untdi village in Limbdi to drop some factory workers after picking them up from a company in Bavla industrial area.

"The van driver failed to see the parked truck on the roadside and rammed his vehicle into it from behind. The unidentified driver and two workers died on the spot. A man was critically injured and was taken to a nearby hospital," Makwana said.

After being alerted, senior police officials rushed to the spot and started further investigation into the incident, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)