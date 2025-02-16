Palnadu, February 16: Three people were killed after a tanker crashed into a car in Rajupalem Mandal of Palnadu district. The deceased have been identified as Sheikh Nazima (50), Sheikh Noorullah (26), and Sheikh Habibullah (24). Sattenapalli Rural Circle Inspector Subbarao confirmed the incident and said that the fly ash tanker coming from the opposite direction crossed the divider and crashed into the car with the passengers.

Sharing details, the official said, "The car was travelling from Hyderabad to Maddipadu in Prakasam district. The accident took place in the early hours, killing three passengers in the car on the spot."

Tanker Hits Car in Palnadu

Tanker Hits Car in Palnadu

According to officials, the bus overturned in a pond between Mandasa and Umagiri in Andhra Pradesh. The injured students were transported to Mandasa Hospital in a 108 ambulance for treatment. Mandasa Sub-Inspector Krishna Prasad confirmed that a case has been registered. The bus was retrieved from the pond.

