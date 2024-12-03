Singrauli (MP), Dec 3 (PTI) Three men were killed after a motorcycle collided with an electricity pole in Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday near Sarondha village, located 55 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: AAI Invites Applications for 197 Graduate, Diploma and ITI Trade Apprentice Posts, Know Steps To Apply.

The motorbike rider lost control over the vehicle following which it rammed into an electricity pole, Jiyawan police station in-charge Rajendra Pathak said.

The motorbike rider and two other persons riding pillion died on the spot, he said.

Also Read | Kannur Bus Accident Caught on Camera: 35 Passengers Injured in Head-On Collision Between 2 KSRTC Buses in Peravur, Mishap Video Surfaces.

The deceased have been identified as Dadulal Kol (31), Sitasharan Kol (30) and Ramprakash Kol (30), he said.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem and further investigation was underway, the police added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)