Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 3 (ANI): Three members of a family were found dead at their resident under mysterious circumstances in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Friday.

According to the police, the deceased have been identified as Rajendra, his wife Indira and son Nitin. One of the bodies found hanging and other two found lying on the bed, police said.

Also Read | Manipur Reports 37 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Reaches 1,316: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 3, 2020.

"We came to know about the three bodies in Shankar Nagar area of Jodhpur. One body was found hanging while the other two were found on the bed, no suicide note has been recovered," Assistant Commissioner of Police, Neeraj Sharma said.

"The team of Forensic Science laboratory (FSL) is here. Photography is being done too. We are investigating the matter," she added. (ANI)

Also Read | ICSE, ISC Syllabus Reduced By 25% For Academic Year 2020-21 Due To COVID-19: CISCE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)