Gorakhpur (UP), Sep 15 (PTI) A man, his wife and their daughter died on Wednesday, while the couple's five-year-old son was injured when the motorcycle they were riding on collided with an auto rickshaw near a village here, police said.

Kushinagar residents Farukh Ansari (35), his wife Naghma (29), daughter Noorjahan (8) and son Faizal were on the two-wheeler when the crash took place on the Pipraich-Gorakhpur road near Jungle Subhan Ali village, they said.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Father And Son Rape Two Minor Girls In Visakhapatnam; Case Registered.

Ansari, Naghma and Noorjahan died on the spot, while Faizal is hospitalised and stated to be stable, SHO, Pipraich, Suryabhan Singh said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and police are searching for the auto driver, he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Scott Morrison Review Progress in India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)