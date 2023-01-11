New Delhi [India], January 11 (ANI): Three boys were hospitalised in the national capital with stab injuries after two groups of boys allegedly got into a fight over posting abusive comments on social media, Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

Two separate FIRs under Sections 307/34 of the Indian Penal Code were registered at the Jahangirpuri Police Station and a total of eight persons (mostly minor boys) have been apprehended.

Also Read | Golden Globe Awards 2023: ‘Naatu Naatu’ Bags Best Original Song Award, Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Congratulates Team ‘RRR’, Says ‘Telugu Flag Is Flying High’.

Police said they had received a PCR call around 6.45 pm on Tuesday evening about a fight at K-block area of Jahangirpuri.

After rushing to the site, the police said they found the three boys lying bleeding and took them to a hospital.

Also Read | Blackmailing, Arm-Twisting Will Not Be Tolerated, Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann; Directs Protesting Officer to Join Duty.

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in this case under attempt to murder, on the complaints of both groups.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)