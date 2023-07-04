Pilibhit (UP), Jul 4 (PTI) Three children drowned while bathing in a pit filled with water in a village here on Tuesday, police said.

The incident happened in Kaichu village in the evening. Those killed have been identified as Mustakim (14), his cousins Ayan (8) and Ranu (10), they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Half-Burnt Bodies of Two Women Found Lying on Roadside in Budaun.

The children went to the pit to bathe but unaware of its depth, they started drowning in it. The locals tried to rescue the cousins but they died by the time they were fished out, police said.

Circle Officer Prateek Dahiya said the matter is being investigated.

Also Read | Maharashtra Road Accident Video: 12 Killed, Over 25 People Injured As Truck Rams Two Vehicles Before Crashing Into Dhaba in Dhule.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)