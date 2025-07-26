Gumla, Jul 26 (PTI) Three Naxalites were killed in a gunfight with security forces in Jharkhand's Gumla district on Saturday, police said.

All those killed belonged to JJMP, a splinter group of CPI(Maoist), they said.

The encounter happened at Ghagra in the morning, they added.

IG (Operations) of Jharkhand Police Michael S Raj told PTI that the operation is still underway.

