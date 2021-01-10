Kohima, Jan 10 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 11,978 on Sunday as three more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

The new cases were reported in Dimapur, Kohima and Mokokchung districts, he said.

The state now has 115 active coronavirus cases, while 11,639 people have recovered from the disease, 85 patients have succumbed to the infection and 139 patients have migrated to other states, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of active cases at 65, followed by Kohima (32) and Mokokchung (10), it said.

Nagaland has tested over 1.21 lakh samples for COVID- 19 so far, the bulletin added.

