English Bazar, Sep 27 (PTI) Three members of a family were killed, and two others injured after a truck crashed into their house in West Bengal's Malda district on Tuesday evening, police said.

The incident happened in Doulatpur Battala in Harishchandrapur police station area, they said.

The driver of the truck, which was going to Harishchandrapur from Ratua, lost control of the vehicle while trying to overtake a motorvan and crashed into the house, police said.

The deceased were identified as Arati Mondal (52), Lakshmi Mondal (17) and Lucy Mondal (6), they said.

Nirmala Mondal (55), who lives in the adjacent house, and two-year-old Priyangshu Mondal of the same family were injured.

The injured are undergoing treatment at the Bhaluka health centre, police said.

