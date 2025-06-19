New Delhi, Jun 19 (PTI) A married couple and their eight-year-old daughter had a narrow escape after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed onto a neighbouring house in west Delhi's Tagore Garden area, police said on Thursday.

The house owner, Bhanwar Singh, said construction was underway in their neighbourhood when, in the evening, a large part of the structure fell on his roof.

"The debris broke through the ceiling and landed on a bed in my tenant's house when they were present in the room," Bhanwar Singh said.

A police officer said Maya, the woman, suffered a head injury, while her husband Ram was also hurt. Their daughter, eight-year-old daughter, Arpita, also sustained wounds.

"We are investigating the matter and checking CCTV footage of the incident," the officer added.

