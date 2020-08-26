New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly damaging a car belonging to a person who refused to pay him extortion money in west Delhi's Ramesh Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Anmol Magoo, a resident of Kirti Nagar, they said.

On Tuesday around 4.30 am, information was received at Kirti Nagar police station regarding the incident.

"During investigation, it came to notice that Magoo, who is into property business, demanded Rs 25,000 from one Prandeep Singh, a resident of Ramesh Nagar. Singh is a friend of a distant relative of Magoo," Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Deepak Purohit said.

After Singh refused to pay him, Magoo threatened him first and then, reached Singh's residence with his friends Mohit and Ghanshyam, threatened the security staff and damaged the car with a rod, the police said.

A video footage of the incident was circulated on social media.

A case under relevant sections of IPC amounting to extortion, criminal intimidation and damage to property and house trespass was registered, Purohit said.

All the accused persons were nabbed, the police said.

