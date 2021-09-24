Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], September 24 (ANI): Punjab Police has arrested three terror suspects from Bhagwanpura village in Punjab's Tarn Taran. Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the suspects.

Navdeep Singh, Station house officer (SHO) of Bhikhiwinid Sahib told ANI that in an attempt to evade arrest, they opened fire at the police personnel.

Also Read | Nokia G50 Smartphone With Snapdragon 480 SoC Launched; Prices, Features & Specifications.

"Based on secret information, we set up a checkpoint and intercepted them. But they tried to flee and fired at police officials. However. we overpowered and arrested them," said the SHO.

Singh further informed that the three accused have links Garam Khyali movement, but, it is yet to be investigated.

Also Read | Itel A26 Affordable Phone With 5.7-inch HD+ Display Launched in India; Check Prices, Features & Other Details.

"We also got to know about their kingpin operating from Canada and associated with the Garam Khyali movement, further probe is on as we have taken them in custody," he said.

The police officer also informed that recovery of three pistols, two plastic explosives, and two hand grenades have been made. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)