Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) Punjab on Monday recorded 30 fresh COVID-19 cases that took its tally to 6,02,238, while two more fatalities pushed the death toll to 16,553, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, five were reported from Jalandhar and four from Bathinda.

The latest deaths were reported from Fatehgarh Sahib and Ludhiana.

There are 237 active COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the bulletin said.

Nineteen more people recovered from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,85,448, it said.

Chandigarh's coronavirus case count increased to 65,325 as two more people tested positive for the infection, the bulletin said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 820, it said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh stands at 29, while 64,476 patients have recovered from the disease so far, it said.

