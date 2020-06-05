India News | 30 Lakh Houses for Poor to Be Completed in Five Years: Andhra Finance Minister

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy has said that the state government aims to complete construction of 30 lakh houses for the poor across the state in five years.

Addressing the media, the minister said that the state government went with land acquisition for housing in a transparent method as per the Land Acquisition Act and accused the opposition of making false allegations.

"The market value of the land is Rs 7 lakh per acre and as per the guidelines of the Act, we are to pay around Rs 43 lakh. Since we need a large piece of land at a single identified space for building colonies, we offered to pay Rs 45 lakh. But opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu is stating that we can get land within Rs 10 lakh. We are ready to accept it for that price if he can provide," he said.

The minister said that the TDP members are making false allegations against the government stating that the government is selling the houses.

"There is no scope for us to sell the houses as only 29 lakh people have applied for houses, while the state government is on a mission to provide 30 lakh houses to the poor," Rajendranath Reddy said.

"During TDP rule, in all five years only 7.5 lakh houses including those with union government grants have been constructed and handed over to the beneficiaries and (they) also left a due of Rs 4300 Crore to the housing corporation and TIDCO. While during YS Rajasekhar Reddy term, almost over 24 lakh houses have been constructed. But Chandrababu Naidu falsely claims that he has completed over 9.10 lakh houses and issued pattas to the public," Rajendranath said.

"Our Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy clearly told officials that every eligible person should be benefited from the government initiative," the minister said.

Rerring to allegations by TDP leader Yanamala Ramakrishnudu on taking Rs 80,000 crore loan, Rajendranath Reddy said the state government is only allowed to take the loan as per the FRBM limits and Rs 80,000 crore is highly impossible.

"We advise the opposition leaders not to make false allegations and confuse the public. As per the FRBM limits, during 2018-19 financial year, Rs 38251.05 crore of loan has been taken while in subsequent year, as the revenue of the state increased, the loan was also increased to Rs 45,552 crore. Everything is being done as per the stipulated guidelines but the opposition members are making unnecessary controversies over every issue," he said. (ANI)

