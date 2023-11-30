Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], November 30 (ANI): The number of Myanmar army personnel airlifted by the Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopters from Mizoram to Moreh in Manipur has gone up to 104 with the airlifting of 30 more Myanmarese soldiers who surrendered before the Assam Rifles/Mizoram Police, a senior state home department official said.

"30 more Myanmar army personnel who had entered into Mizoram and surrendered before the Mizoram police/Assam Rifles, were airlifted from Mizoram to Moreh in Manipur and handed over them to Myanmar authorities along the Indo-Myanmar border on Wednesday," the official said.

Also Read | AIBE 18 2023 Admit Card: Bar Council of India Likely To Release Hall Ticket for December 10 Examination Soon at allindiabarexamination.com, Know How To Download.

Lalthiamsanga Sailo, Joint Secretary of the Mizoram Home Department told ANI over the phone that so far 104 Myanmar army personnel who entered Mizoram and surrendered before the Mizoram police/Assam Rifles were sent back to their country.

"Yesterday (November 29), 30 Myanmar army personnel were airlifted from Tuipang town of Mizoram's Siaha district. The first batch of 15 Myanmar soldiers were airlifted from Tuipang at 9-30 am and the second batch of the remaining 15 Myanmar soldiers were at around 10-40 am. They were brought to Moreh in Manipur and handed over to the Myanmar authorities," Lalthiamsanga Sailo said.

Also Read | RLD Faces Internal Crisis as Three Key Leaders Resign from Party in Uttar Pradesh, Allege Community Neglect.

Following the recent fights between the rebel groups and military junta in the bordering areas of Myanmar's Chin State, the situation is still tense in Mizoram. Mizoram Police and Assam Rifles have deployed adequate security along the bordering areas.

A number of Myanmar nationals fled from their country following the recent airstrike by the Myanmar army in the bordering areas of the country.

Around 500 people from Sekan village crossed over the border and entered the Zokhawthar area, which is the nearest village in Champhai district and shares an unfenced border with Myanmar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)