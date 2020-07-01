Puducherry, July 1 (PTI) Puducherry reported 30 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, pushing the tally of viral infections in the Union Territory to 739.

A medical bulletin issued by the Department of Health and Family Welfare said the total active cases were 426 spread over all the four regions of Puducherry (391 cases), Karaikal (25), Mahe (8 ) and Yanam (2).

While 301 cases were treated and discharged, fatalities continued to remain 12 as no deaths were reported during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Wednesday.

With the transfer of five cases to Tamil Nadu account the cumulative number of cases here stood at 739.

Of the total 426 active cases, Puducherry region accounted for 391 cases while Karaikal had 25 active cases.

Yanam had two actives while Mahe had eight cases including five new cases, the bulletin said.

The 30 new cases were identified at the end of testing of 634 samples, the bulletin added.

