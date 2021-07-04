Coimbatore, July 4: Of the 264 patients with mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, in the government hospital here, 30 have lost the vision in one eye, a top official of the hospital said on Sunday. All those admitted had undergone endoscopy with 110 undergoing visualisation surgery, the hospital Dean Dr N Nirmala said in a release.

But 30 patients with severe infection had lost their sight in one eye, she said adding that those who had come at an early stage were totally cured of the disease. Mucormycosis in India: What Makes People Prone to Black Fungus? Know How the Fungal Infection Is Linked With Diabetes, Post COVID-19 Treatment and More.

The Health Department has created awareness to not neglect any problem in the nostrils or phlegm with blood or swelling in the eyes and face, red eyes and also tooth ache. People with such health issues should not delay going to the doctor or a hospital, the Dean said.

