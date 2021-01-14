Kohima, Jan 14 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 12,035 on Thursday as 32 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Four more patients have also recovered from the disease, he said.

Nagaland now has 124 active coronavirus cases, while 11,685 people have recovered from the disease and 140 patients have migrated to other states so far. The state's coronavirus death toll stands at 86, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 68, followed by Kohima (44) and Mokokchung (7), it said.

Nagaland has so far conducted over 1.22 lakh COVID-19 tests, including 72,791 RT-PCR, 36,901 TrueNat and 12,886 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said. In reply to a question by reporters on the lesser number of tests being done in the northeastern state despite the availability of kits to test 1,000 samples daily, principal director of health and family welfare, Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie said that sample collections have gone down due to the reluctance of people to come forward for testing.

"It may be due to the stigma associated with COVID-19, which needs to be addressed," Dr Suokhrie said.

