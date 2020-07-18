Nashik, Jul 18 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik increased by 336 on Saturday to reach 9,075, while the death toll stood at 383 as 12 people succumbed during the day, an official said.

Of the 12 deaths, eight are from Nashik city and two from Malegaon, he added.

So far, 33,881 samples have been tested, the official informed.

