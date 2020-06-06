India News | 342 New Coronavirus Cases in Pune District, Six Deaths

Pune, June 6 (PTI) Pune district reported 342 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,307, a health official said on Saturday.

The death toll due to the pandemic reached 407 with six persons succumbing to the infection, he said.

"Of the 342 cases, 290 are from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits, which now has 7,722 patients. On the other hand, 259 patients were also discharged from the hospitals," the official said.

29 new patients were found in Pimpri Chinchwad where the COVID-19 case count stands at 704, while the rest were from Pune rural area and the cantonment board area.

