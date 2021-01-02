Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 2 (ANI): As many as 35 motorists were caught driving under the influence of alcohol and 3,049 motorists were caught for different traffic violations in Mumbai on New Year eve.

According to Pravin Padwal, additional commissioner of police (traffic), Of these 35 violators, over 26 violators were bikers, one auto-rickshaw driver and seven drivers of four-wheeler vehicles were arrested from 8 pm on Thursday till 6 am on Friday.

He further stated that a total of 3,049 traffic violations were recorded for not wearing a helmet, failing to produce a valid license, found driving without a valid license and found illegally parking their vehicles and driving without a seatbelt on. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)