Amethi (UP), Jun 1 (PTI) A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself in this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Tuesday.

Jitendra Pandey, who was mentally disturbed due to a family dispute, shot himself in an orchard at Manoram Pandey ka Purwa in the Munshiganj area of the district on Monday night, Munshiganj Station House Officer (SHO) Ravindra Singh said.

The father of the deceased, Shitala Prasad Pandey, said he was not sure whether his son committed suicide or someone shot at him.

"When villagers reached the spot after hearing the gunshot, they found him in an injured condition and rushed him to a hospital, where he died," he said.

The weapon with which the deceased shot himself is yet to be recovered, the SHO said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe launched.

