Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], December 10 (ANI): A 35-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by 17 men in the Mufassil area of Dumka on Tuesday evening.

"The incident allegedly took place when she was returning home from a market. She has been sent for a medical check-up," said DIG Sudarshan Mandal.

The woman and her husband have filed a case against the accused at Mufassil police station. Police have started a probe. (ANI)

