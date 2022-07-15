Barabanki (UP), Jul 15 (PTI) A 35-year-old man killed his wife and younger brother on suspicion of having illicit relationship, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred in Shuklan Purwa village under Subeha police station area of the district here.

Superintendent of Police Anurag Vats said that one Vijay Kumar Shukla killed his younger brother Ajay Shukla (32) with a sharp edged weapon over suspicion of him having illicit relations with his wife, and when his father Rajnarayan Shukla (65) rushed to save his younger son, he was also injured.

Later, Vijay Kumar Shukla reached the roof of the house and told people that he had killed his wife Anjuli Shukla (34) two days ago with a sharp edged weapon and that her body was kept a room of the house, they said, adding that after narrating the incident, he shot himself with a gun.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASI) Manoj Pandey reached the spot on information and rushed both the injured to a district hospital.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police added.PTI COR SAB

