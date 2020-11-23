Srinagar, Nov 23 (PTI) There were 351 new coronavirus cases and 12 deaths in Jammu and Kashmir, taking the tally to 1.07 lakh and the toll to 1,641 on Monday, officials said.

The number of active cases is 5,431, while 99,827 people have recovered so far, the officials said.

Also Read | MNS Leader Jameel Shaikh Shot Dead in Thane, Second Party Member to be Killed in Less Than a Month.

Out of the 351 new infections, 185 were from the Jammu division and 166 in Kashmir. Jammu district recorded the highest number of 98 cases, followed by 79 in Srinagar, according to officials.

Seven out of the 12 deaths were in Jammu and five in Kashmir regions. PTI

Also Read | Cyclone Nivar: Temperature Dips in North India with Snowfall in Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh; 3 States in South Brace for Severe Cyclone.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)