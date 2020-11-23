Mumbai, November 23: Jameel Shaikh, a local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, was killed in Thane city of Maharashtra on Tuesday. The preliminary reports said that he was shot dead in a busy street. Shaikh's murder is the second case of an MNS member being killed in Thane within a span of a month. West Bengal BJP Calls for Protest, Alleges TMC Killed Its Party Worker in Cooch Behar.

Shaikh, 49, was president of a civic ward in Thane. He was murdered in Rabodi locality in the city, located close to Mumra. Police officials have launched an investigation into the case. Further details were awaited by the time this report was published.

Update by ANI

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Jameel Shaikh shot dead by unidentified persons in Thane, say police. More details awaited — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

On October 28, another leader of the Raj Thackeray-led party was killed in Ambarnath area in the district on Wednesday, the police said. Rakesh Patil, vice president of Ambarnath town unit of the MNS, was attacked with sharp weapons by four men at Palegaon. A badly injured Patil was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors had declared him brought dead.

(With PTI inputs)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 23, 2020 10:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).