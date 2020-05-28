India News | 354 Departures, 288 Arrivals Till 5 Pm on Day 3 of Domestic Flight Resumption: Puri

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday said that on day three of the resumption of domestic flights in the country, there have already been 354 departures and 288 arrivals, and the numbers continue to grow.

"People who were stranded in different parts of the country are now able to fly to be with their loved ones. Till 5 pm on day 3 today, there have already been 354 departures and 288 arrivals with a total of 47,917 people at various airports. The numbers continue to grow," Puri tweeted.

Also Read | Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Hotel Fortune in Dhobi Talao, Firefighting Operation Underway.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25 after the Central government imposed a lockdown to contain COVID-19. The country is in the fourth phase of lockdown which will continue till May 31. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)