Panaji, Aug 17 (PTI) As many as 355 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Goa, taking the tally to 11,994 on Monday, the state health department said.

He said 283 patients were discharged from various facilities, taking the number of such cases to 8,058.

Seven patients, five of them aged above 60,succumbed to the infection, the official said.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,994, new cases 355, deaths 111, discharged 8058, active cases 3,825, people tested so far 1,67,381.

