Hyderabad, Jan 29 (PTI) Telangana on Saturday reported 3,590 new COVID-19 cases and pushed the number to 7,58,566 till date, said a bulletin .

There were two deaths today, and the total fatalities so far stands at 4,085.

Fresh infections saw a dip by 287 compared to Friday when 3,877 cases were recorded.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 1,160 followed by the districts of Medchal Malkajgiri (257) and Ranga Reddy (215), said the bulletin.

It said 3,555 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date were 7,14,034.

The number of active cases were 40,447, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate was 0.54 per cent; the recovery rate 94.13 per cent.

