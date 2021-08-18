New Delhi, Aug 18 (PTI) The national capital reported 36 coronavirus cases and four deaths, while the positivity rate declined to 0.05 per cent, according to a Health Department bulletin issued on Wednesday.

The death toll stands at 25,077, the bulletin said. Seventy-six patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

Delhi reported 38 fresh coronavirus cases and four fatalities, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent on Tuesday.

A total number of 66,445 tests, including 44,818 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests, were conducted in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative number of cases rose to 14,37,192, of which 14,11,688 have either recovered/been discharged or migrated out.

The national capital reported 27 COVID-19 cases and zero deaths on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent.

Twenty-four people have succumbed to the disease so far this month.

The cumulative death toll was 25,053 on July 31.

Delhi reported 53 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatalities on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

On Saturday, the national capital had reported 50 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and one death.

On Friday, the city had reported 50 cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent and zero deaths.

According to the latest bulletin, there are 427 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, a dip from 471 the previous day. Of these, 141 are under home isolation, down from 156 a day ago.

Out of 12,057 beds in hospitals, 247 are occupied.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 242, a minor increase from 241 a day ago, it stated.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

The city government has been ramping up health infrastructure to prevent a repeat of the crisis witnessed during the peak of the second wave of the pandemic in April and May.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 cases a day and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

According to government data, 1,18,17,243 vaccines doses have been administered in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16.

Nearly 33,55,027 people have received both the doses.

The Health Department had recently told the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) that it will take another year to vaccinate all eligible beneficiaries aged above 18 against the coronavirus at "the present rate of vaccine supply".

Around 1.5 crore beneficiaries are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination in the national capital and three crore doses are required to fully inoculate them.

Around 45 lakh doses are required every month to complete the vaccination by December 2021, it had said.

