Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], June 21 (ANI): At least 36 citizens from Uttarakhand's Haridwar district, mostly from Mangalore and nearby areas, are stranded in Iran as tensions escalate due to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict, district administration officials said on Thursday.

Officials said their details have been sent to the Government of India for evacuation, and coordination efforts are already underway.

Haridwar District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said the list of stranded individuals has been shared with higher authorities. "So far, we have received a list of 36 such individuals, and we have forwarded the details to the higher authorities. The Government of India is making continuous efforts and will certainly ensure that necessary steps are taken," Dixit told ANI.

He added, "Just like earlier evacuations, the Government of India will try to bring back all our remaining citizens safely from the current tense situation in Iran."

Dixit said that most of those stranded are from Mangalore and the surrounding areas. "Our intelligence units are also working on it," he said.

According to officials, information about the stranded individuals was gathered through multiple official channels, including local intelligence units, state government agencies, and direct outreach to families.

"For now, the available details pertain to those individuals, and over the past two days, we have tried to establish communication. If anyone else reaches out with further queries or information, those will also be forwarded accordingly. Information was collected through proper channels, from the State Government to the Central Government, and our local units carried out surveys, contacted families, and gathered data through various means. If anyone still faces issues, they can approach the district administration or contact the nearest police station," Dixit said. (ANI)

